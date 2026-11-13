Chandigarh Admn plans to decriminalise minor violations, repeal 50 outdated laws

In a major administrative reform aimed at moving away from colonial-era criminal provisions, the UT Administration, in coordination with the Union Ministry of Law and Justice, has finalised the draft of the Chandigarh Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2026.

The Bill has been sent to the Centre and it is being vetted by the Ministry of Home Affairs, said a senior UT official.

The proposed legislation seeks to shift from punitive criminal prosecution to trust-based governance by decriminalising minor regulatory violations, replacing imprisonment with monetary penalties and repealing more than 50 obsolete laws.

Under the proposed reforms, minor administrative and civic violations will no longer attract prosecution, court trials or imprisonment. Terms such as “offences” and “conviction by a Judicial Magistrate” are being replaced across various laws with “contraventions” and “liability to civil penalty”.

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The changes will cover areas such as shop licences, noise control regulations, minor canal usage, municipal building notices, property defacement and registration rules for medical and nursing practitioners.

Penalties have also been revised to reflect present-day economic realities. For instance, violations under the Punjab Land Preservation Act will attract fines ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 1 lakh instead of a one-month jail term. Similarly, property defacement under the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act will attract a minimum penalty of Rs 50,000 in place of imprisonment of up to one year.

To ensure that penalties remain relevant without requiring frequent legislative amendments, the minimum and maximum amounts specified in the schedules will automatically increase by 10 per cent every three years.

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The Bill also proposes an in-house administrative adjudication mechanism to reduce prolonged litigation. Senior departmental officials, including the Collector, Municipal Corporation Commissioner, Director of Health Services and Chief Inspector of Shops, will be empowered to act as Adjudicating Officers, conduct inquiries and impose penalties.

Anyone aggrieved by an order of an Adjudicating Officer can file an appeal within 30 days before the designated appellate authority, such as the Home Secretary, Health Secretary or Local Government Secretary. However, failure to deposit a penalty within the stipulated period will result in its recovery as arrears of land revenue.

Another key feature of the Bill is the proposed repeal of more than 50 outdated laws that continue to remain on the statute book despite having lost their relevance in a modern urban Union Territory.

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These include colonial-era enactments such as the Punjab District Boards Act, 1883, the Punjab Riverain Boundaries Act, 1899, the Restriction of Habitual Offenders (Punjab) Act, 1918, and the Punjab Village and Small Towns Patrol Act, 1918, which mandated compulsory night-watch duties for villagers.

Several superseded regulatory laws, including the Punjab Juvenile Smoking Act, 1918, the Opium (Punjab Amendment) Act, 1925, the Punjab Fisheries Act, 1914, and the Punjab Wild Life Preservation Act, 1959, are also proposed to be repealed as their provisions have been replaced by comprehensive Central enactments.

The Bill further proposes repealing the Punjab Panchayati Raj Act, 1994, as applicable to Chandigarh, in view of the UT’s urban character and the functioning of the Municipal Corporation.