Chandigarh admn removes curbs on petrol and diesel sales

Chandigarh, January 3
In view of orders regarding the temporary restrictions imposed on petrol and diesel sales in UT Chandigarh due to the ongoing fuel-tanker driver strike, normal fuel supply has been restored.
The District Magistrate Chandigarh, who had earlier issued directions for capping fuel transactions, hereby withdraws the aforementioned restrictions with immediate effect. This development comes as efforts to resume the supply of fuel to UT along with the coordinated efforts of oil marketing companies and the states of Punjab and Haryana.
The earlier imposed limitations on petrol and diesel sales, which included a maximum of two litres for two-wheelers and five litres for four-wheelers per transaction, are no longer in effect. Fuel station operators are encouraged to resume normal operations, and consumers are no longer subject to the previously imposed restrictions.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sanjay Kundu back as Himachal Pradesh DGP; Supreme Court stays High Court order to shift him
Bench grants liberty to Kundu to move the High Court to seek...
No ground to order investigation by SIT into allegations against Adani group, says Supreme Court
Tells SEBI to complete probe in 3 months in 2 pending cases ...
Fresh protest erupts in Indian wrestling; this time against Bajrang, Sakshi and Vinesh
Loaded in buses, the junior wrestlers arrive from different ...
‘Busy with Rajya Sabha polls, send questionnaire’: Kejriwal to ED as he skips 3rd summons in Delhi excise policy case
Kejriwal had refused to appear before ED on two earlier sum...
Situation limps back to normal day after petrol pumps in Punjab see panic-buying
On Tuesday, long queues of motorists were witnessed at many ...