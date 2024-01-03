Chandigarh admn removes curbs on petrol and diesel sales

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, January 3

In view of orders regarding the temporary restrictions imposed on petrol and diesel sales in UT Chandigarh due to the ongoing fuel-tanker driver strike, normal fuel supply has been restored.

The District Magistrate Chandigarh, who had earlier issued directions for capping fuel transactions, hereby withdraws the aforementioned restrictions with immediate effect. This development comes as efforts to resume the supply of fuel to UT along with the coordinated efforts of oil marketing companies and the states of Punjab and Haryana.

The earlier imposed limitations on petrol and diesel sales, which included a maximum of two litres for two-wheelers and five litres for four-wheelers per transaction, are no longer in effect. Fuel station operators are encouraged to resume normal operations, and consumers are no longer subject to the previously imposed restrictions.