Chandigarh Admn seeks Centre’s help to block suspended cab apps

The UT Administration has sought the Centre’s assistance to block cab aggregator apps whose licences have been suspended, as their services continue to be accessed by drivers and commuters.

The Administration has proposed a GPS-based mechanism to restrict the operation of the suspended platforms in the city. In the meantime, enforcement teams are challaning vehicles operating through the suspended apps and impounding them where required.

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A senior official said the action was aimed at discouraging drivers and passengers from using the suspended platforms. The Administration has written to the Central Government seeking technical assistance to make the licence suspension effective.

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According to the official, a GPS-based blocking mechanism would strengthen enforcement against the suspended aggregators and help ensure compliance with regulations. The Administration, however, is also keen to ensure that cab availability and transport connectivity across the Tricity are not adversely affected.

The UT Administration had recently suspended the licences of four cab aggregators. Following the action, enforcement teams have been checking vehicles associated with these platforms. However, with the apps continuing to remain available on mobile phones, bookings can still be made through them.

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Meanwhile, the UT Administration launched Bharat Taxi on Friday. Officials said the service had received an encouraging response, with around five lakh people registering and nearly one lakh taxi drivers joining the platform.

The Administration suspended the aggregator licences of Uber, Rapido, Ola and inDrive for six months each over alleged non-compliance with the Motor Vehicles Aggregators Rules, 2025. The alleged violations include requirements related to fares, driver insurance and training, vehicle eligibility and safety standards.

“When several competitors disappear and commuters are left increasingly dependent on one platform, that choice disappears too,” said Ram Kumar, a daily passenger.