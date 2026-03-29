Chandigarh Admn set to e-auction 35 properties in April

The UT Administration is gearing up to conduct another round of e-auction of 35 vacant properties across the city in April.

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According to officials, the proposed auction will include 25 residential plots, eight commercial properties and two nursing home sites.

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In a significant move, the reserve price of these properties will be determined based on the newly revised collector rates. This is expected to increase the reserve prices from nearly 22% to 28%. The administration had recently revised collector rates across residential, commercial and industrial categories in all sectors.

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The Estate Office has also decided to institutionalise property auctions on a quarterly basis. The move is aimed at ensuring optimal utilisation of vacant government land and plots across the city. At present, Chandigarh has around 1,000 vacant plots, of which more than 700 are residential. All residential plots in the upcoming auction will be offered on a freehold basis, granting full ownership rights to buyers.

Data from previous years indicate that property auctions have been a strong revenue generator for the administration. According to officials, a total of 13 properties, 12 residential and 1 commercial, were auctioned in 2025, generating Rs 145.67 crore. This exceeded the total reserve price of Rs 67.10 crore by Rs 78.57 crore, bringing over 117% additional revenue. The 2025 earnings marked the highest auction revenue recorded since 2021.

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A category-wise breakdown shows that residential properties alone contributed Rs 125.30 crore against a reserve price of Rs 52.51 crore. The lone commercial property fetched Rs 20.37 crore, surpassing its reserve price of Rs 14.59 crore.

Looking at the data over the past five years, no auction was conducted in 2021. In 2022, the administration auctioned 13 properties, including eight residential, two commercial and three nursing sites, raising Rs 85.07 crore. However, no auction took place in 2023 and 2024. Overall, between 2021 and 2025, the UT administration earned over Rs 230 crore through property auctions, with 2025 contributing the highest share. Meanwhile, property mutation cases also witnessed a sharp rise in 2025, reaching a five-year high. A total of 2,835 mutations were recorded during the year, including 1,860 residential, 838 commercial and 137 industrial cases. In comparison, 2,168 mutations were recorded in 2024, 2,544 in 2023, 1,766 in 2022 and just 75 in 2021.