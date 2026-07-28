Chandigarh Admn set to take possession of resumed properties

The UT Estate Office has initiated the process to take possession of the resumed properties and then put them up for auction in the city. Nearly 1,200 properties, including residential and commercial ones, are listed as resumed in the records of the Estate Office across the city.

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Many of these properties have been lying vacant for years, with owners either untraceable or failing to respond despite repeated notices. In several cases, allottees violated lease conditions or defaulted on premium and instalment payments, leading to resumption of their properties under the rules.

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According to officials, the records of these properties are being updated and their legal status reviewed. Discrepancies are also being corrected in the official records to ensure that possession can be taken of the legally valid resumed properties.

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“Once the revised list is prepared, it will be placed in the public domain for objections and suggestions. After all objections are examined and disposed of, the final list will be notified, following which the properties will be put up for e-auction,” said Nishant Kumar Yadav, Deputy Commissioner-cum-Estate Officer.

According to officials, nearly 70 per cent of these resumed properties are residential and are located in prime sectors across Chandigarh. Although around 1,200 properties are currently listed as resumed in official records, several entries are either incorrect or legally disputed. The record verification exercise is aimed at eliminating such errors and preventing future litigation.

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Officials said possession proceedings would also be initiated in cases where resumption orders remained valid after the verification process. They said resumed properties could be restored to the owner on the payment of the pending instalments with penalty and fulfilling the conditions of the allotment. Meanwhile, the Estate Office is also planning to reduce the reserve prices of the properties to be put up for auction in the city after the department received a lukewarm response to its recent auction of residential properties. The bidders submitted bids for only two units out of 10 due to high reserve prices.

Officials believe the high reserve price discouraged bidders and to attract buyers, the department was now considering to bringing the reserve prices in line with the prevailing collector rate of the area.

The Estate Office cancels the allotment and reclaims a plot, house or commercial unit when the owner violates the terms of allotment, fails to pay rent, dues or instalments, or carries out illegal constructions.