Chandigarh Admn slaps Rs 31.35-cr fine on GMSH chemist for violations

Chandigarh, February 16

The Director Health Services, Chandigarh, has imposed a hefty fine of around Rs 31.35 crore on the former lessee of chemist shop No. 6 at the Government Multi-Speciality Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, on account of various violations.

Charges have been imposed for illegally occupying an adjacent public passage, removal of encroachment and restoration of load-bearing wall by UT, and as penal rent for unauthorised possession even after termination of lease.

The administration has sought Rs 31,18,46,018 in damages for illegally occupying the public passage from January 1, 2010, to February 15, 2023. Further, cost of Rs 29,259 has been levied for clearing the passage and restoration of the load-bearing wall, while a fine of Rs 16,96,084 has been imposed for illegal and unauthorised possession and for not vacating the shop by January 17.

The former lessee has been asked to deposit the penal amount by March 18 (30 days) failing which an interest rate of 12 per cent will be levied.

Last month, high drama was witnessed when a team of the Estate Office had gone to the chemist shop to get the public passage vacated and the load-bearing wall restored. The team had to wait for a few hours before taking over possession of alleged encroached area in the presence of police force.

The Director Health Services (DHS) had served a notice on the chemist, after a local court dismissed an application of Sunil Kumar, the lessee, challenging the DHS order issued on December 22, 2022. The DHS had directed the chemist to vacate the public passage and restore the wall by December 25.

Last month, Additional District Judge Rajeev K Beri had ordered a status quo with regard to possession/existing condition of the shop till January 10. The court passed the order on an application filed by the former lessee through advocate Munish Dewan under Order 39 Rule 1 and 2 of the Civil Procedure Code.

The former lessee had filed the appeal against dismissal of his injunction application by a lower court on January 4 against the order issued by the DHS on December 22, 2022, directing vacation of the passage and restoration of wall. On February 15, the Health Department got the encroachment on the passage removed. In an order issued on February 14, the former lessee was directed to vacate the passage and restore the wall by noon on February 15, failing which the administration was to carry out restoration at former’s risk and cost.

Although, the chemist shop was required to be kept open 24x7, the former lessee left after locking the shop. The department waited for a response until 12.15 pm on Wednesday and then cleared the public passage and restored the wall.

Health Dept had served notice on chemist after a court dismissed his plea challenging order to vacate public passage and restore load-bearing wall. On Feb 15, Health Dept got encroachment removed. Ex-lessee has been told to pay dues by Mar 18, failing which 12% interest will be levied.