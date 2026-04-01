Chandigarh Admn to challenge quashing of FIR against Punjab CM Mann in SC

The Chandigarh Administration has decided to challenge the quashing of an FIR and subsequent proceedings against Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, ministers Aman Arora, Harpal Singh Cheema and other AAP leaders, including Baljinder Kaur, Manjit Singh Bilaspur and Sarvjeet Kaur, registered against them on J2020 by the Chandigarh Police in the Supreme Court.

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Nearly six years after the registration of a case, the Punjab and Haryana High Court on November 29, 2025, quashed the FIR, the charge-sheet and all subsequent proceedings. The UT had informed its decision to move the Supreme Court against the order of the high court during the last hearing of the case in the trial court.

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As per the order, the additional public prosecutor of the state had requested for two weeks’ time on the ground that the state was filing an SLP against the order passed by the high court.

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While the proceedings qua Mann, Arora, Baljinder, Harpal and Sarvjeet have been quashed after the HC order, trial in the Chandigarh court is still pending against Master Baldev Singh, Gurmeet Singh Hayer, Jai Rodhi and Narinder Singh Shergill.

The police had registered the case against the leaders on the complaint of Manpreet Kaur, a woman constable of the Chandigarh Police at police station, Sector 3, on January 10, 2020. It was filed under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharging his duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter the public servant from his duty), 147 (punishment for rioting) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of the offences committed in prosecution of common object).

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In the complaint, the woman constable said that on January 10, 2020, many workers of the party led by these leaders pushed and attacked policemen while they were being stopped from reaching the official residence of the then Chief Minister, Amarinder Singh. She alleged that on being instigated by the leaders, workers started pushing the police force and tried to break the barricades. Water cannons were used to disperse them, but the workers allegedly started pelting the police with stones. She alleged that she, along with the SDOP Krishan, inspector Malkit Singh and SSP Vineet Kumar were injured in the attack. They were taken to the hospital, where their medical was conducted.

The high court had quashed the FIR while observing that nobody had been named from among the persons present, who had allegedly thrown stones at the police. The nature of injuries suffered by the officials are abrasions, pain and swelling which could be the result of shoving and jostling by the mob in an effort to push its way ahead.

It may be mentioned that the conviction under sections mentioned in the FIR have the provision for more than two years imprisonment. As per law, a lawmaker convicted in a case and sentenced to two or more years in jail stand disqualified from the Parliament or Assembly seat with immediate effect.