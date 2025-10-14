Chandigarh Admn to present tourism master plan before minister today

To give boost to the city’s tourism potential, the UT Administration will present its first-ever comprehensive tourism master plan before Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat during a two-day meeting in Udaipur on October 14 and 15.

A team of officials of the Administration will attend the meeting, where they will give a detailed presentation on Chandigarh’s current tourism landscape, upcoming projects and strategies for implementation. The presentation will also outline funding requirements for major projects identified under the Swadesh Darshan scheme, prepared by the Centre’s appointed consultant, keeping in mind Chandigarh’s unique architecture and heritage value.

According to officials, the Administration will showcase its landscapes, including Sarangpur, to secure Central assistance for future tourism projects. Officials stated that new projects worth over Rs 100 crore were likely to be announced by the ministry, while the Administration has planned to propose upgrading of existing projects totalling Rs 50 crore during the two-day meet.

Among the major proposals in the master plan is the development of a concert-cum-exhibition centre on 25 acres in Sarangpur, estimated to cost around Rs 40 crore, excluding parking facilities. Another key highlight is the plan to set up a fully digital museum at the Le Corbusier Centre in Sector 19, for which an investment of approximately Rs 20-35 crore has been proposed.

Additionally, a natural history museum is being planned at the Government Museum and Art Gallery in Sector 10, likely to cost Rs 35 crore. The Administration also plans to undertake tourism-oriented enhancements at the Rock Garden, various city museums and select public parks, requiring additional funds running into several crores.

The other emphasis of the department was on eco-tourism through lake, green spaces and other activities such as trekking, boating and cycling and cultural tourism through festivals, exhibitions and performances.

“These initiatives will enrich visitor satisfaction, promote Chandigarh’s image as a city of heritage and modernity and create sustainable economic opportunities,” stated the officials.

Under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme of the Central Government, the UT Tourism Department has envisioned various projects aimed at enhancing the city’s tourism, cultural and recreational infrastructure.