Chandigarh advocate Anil Malhotra gets Soli J. Sorabjee Award for contribution to international family law

Chandigarh-based senior advocate Anil Malhotra was on Sunday conferred with the Soli J. Sorabjee National Award in recognition of his outstanding contribution to international family law.

The award was presented to Malhotra by former Chief Justice of India Justice Sanjiv Khanna at the India International Centre here on behalf of the Capital Foundation Society, a registered NGO that brings together persons of distinguished thought and profound learning to deliberate on and articulate public opinion on vital issues across diverse fields.

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Other awardees included former Supreme Court judge Indu Malhotra, senior counsel and MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Lt. Gen. Avinash Das, Commandant of Army Hospital Research & Referral, Prof. Hrishikesh Pai, and Puneet Dalmia.

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Malhotra, a senior advocate with over four decades of legal practice, serves as the Secretary of the International Child Relocation Committee of the International Academy of Family Lawyers (IAFL).

He has co-authored 10 books on family law and has contributed significantly to legal literature through scholarly journal articles, book chapters, and around 1,500 published columns. He has handled complex matters involving inter-parental child abduction, international custody, Hague Convention issues, inter-country adoptions, surrogacy, domestic violence, and spousal maintenance.

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Malhotra has served on Indian government committees examining issues related to inter-parental child removal and assisted in preparing reports submitted to the Ministry of External Affairs. He frequently assists courts as an amicus curiae and provides expert professional reports on Indian law to foreign courts in the UK, US, Canada, and other jurisdictions.

The Capital Foundation Chief Justice S.H. Kapadia Memorial Lecture on “Pendency & Arrears in Judiciary – Myth, Reality & Solutions” was delivered by Justice Khanna.