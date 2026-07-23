Chandigarh advocates start chain hunger strike

Advocates at the District Court here have started a chain hunger strike against the Legal Aid Defence Counsel System (LADCS).

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The District Bar Association’s decided to begin the protest in support of the movement initiated by the Joint Action Committee (JAC), Punjab, against the implementation of the LADCS.

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Association president Ashok Chauhan, vice-president Sandeep Gujjar, secretary Amish Sharma, treasurer Ujjval Bhasin and members Mukesh Kumar, Dharminder Singh, AS Gujral, RL Maurya and Naresh Kumar participated in the strike on Wednesday.