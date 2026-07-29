Chandigarh: Advocates to observe ‘no work’ day in courts today

Advocates will observe ‘no work’ day on July 29 in all district courts of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh on a call given by a sub-committee of the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana against the legal aid defence counsel system (LADCS).

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This has been announced by Karanjit Singh, former chairman and member of the sub -committee of the Bar council, along with other members Gurtej Singh Grewal, Karamjeet Singh, Dayal Pratap Singh Randhwa, Vijender Singh Ahlawat and Suvir Sidhu.

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Karanjit said that the call for the protest was given in support of the demand for an immediate rollback of the existing legal aid defence counsel framework. He said that members demanded restoration and strengthening of the traditional panel advocate system with rotational inclusion of young advocates, and ensure equitable distribution of legal aid work among the practising advocates.