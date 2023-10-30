 Chandigarh again stops registration of petrol two-wheelers for fiscal : The Tribune India

  • Chandigarh
Chandigarh again stops registration of petrol two-wheelers for fiscal

Portal closed around 2 pm on achieving target of 1,609 units set under revised policy

Two-wheelers parked at Sector 20, Chandigarh.



Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, October 29

In a big blow to two-wheeler buyers ahead of the Diwali festival, the UT Administration has again stopped the registration of two-wheelers running on internal combustion engine (ICE) on achieving the target fixed for 2023-24 in the revised Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy.

The Administration today closed down the portal for the registration of non-electric two-wheelers, as the target of 1,609 vehicles set under the revised policy was achieved this afternoon. Till Saturday evening, the slots for registration of only 43 two-wheelers were left for the financial year and the portal was closed around 2 pm today. It was the third time in the calendar year and second time in the financial year when the registration of non-electric two-wheelers was stopped.

After the Administration revised the Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy on October 18, the quota for registration of non-electric two-wheelers was extended by 1,609 units for the financial year.

The UT Administration had revised its electric vehicle (EV) policy on October 18, reducing the registration target for electric two-wheelers to 15 per cent for the financial year 2023-24, down from the previous 25 per cent. With this revision, additional 1,609 non-electric two-wheelers could be registered till March 31 next year. The registration target for personal electric cars was also lowered to 12 per cent from the previous 25 per cent. Also, the quota for registration of four-wheelers was extended to nearly 17,000 against the earlier target fixed for 15,465 for the financial year.

The Registering and Licencing Authority (RLA) had stopped the registration of two-wheelers running on ICE on achieving the target fixed for 2023-24 in the EV Policy on October 6.

According to the target, only 12,076 two-wheelers running on petrol have to be registered in the city till March 31 next year. However, the target was achieved on October 6 and after that, their registration was stopped.

The UT Administration rolled out the EV Policy on September 20, 2022.

Earlier, on achieving the target, the UT Administration had also stopped the registration of non-electric two-wheelers from February 10 to March 31 for the 2022-23 financial year.

According to the data available from September 20, 2022, till September 18 this year, a total of 19,592 non-electric two-wheelers were registered against 1,807 electric two-wheelers. Similarly, 26,372 non-electric four-wheelers were registered against 752 electric and 263 strong hybrid vehicles during the period.

After criticism from stakeholders, the UT Administration had earlier also revised its EV Policy in the first week of July and reduced the registration target for electric two-wheelers. The target had been reduced to 35 per cent from the previous 70 per cent to be achieved in 2023-24.

Ram Kumar Garg, finance secretary of the Federation of Automobile Dealers’ Association, Chandigarh, said, the portal was closed when many customers were inside the showrooms. He said they would again request UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit to intervene in the issue, otherwise it would be a black Diwali for them as well as people associated with them.

The Electric Vehicle Policy-2022 was approved to make Chandigarh a “Model EV City” by achieving one of the highest penetrations of zero-emission vehicles within the policy period of five years.

4K units sold per mth during festivals

The city has 10 automobile dealers who collectively sell around 20,000 non-electric two-wheelers annually, nearly 1,600 each month. During the festival season, this number can surge to around 4,000 per month.

Association to approach Purohit

