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Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Agenda item on floating smart parking tender postponed

Chandigarh: Agenda item on floating smart parking tender postponed

The MC has proposed rate hike by 30-40%

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:12 AM Jun 30, 2026 IST
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The MC House has deferred the agenda for inviting a tender to select a contractor for the operation and management of 89 paid parking lots under the civic body.

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The MC has proposed to increase the parking rates by 30-40 per cent. Mayor Saurabh Joshi said the House was not in favour of increasing the rates, but wanted smart parking without putting any burden on the residents.

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The House also rejected the proposal for 100-fold increase in penalty for encroaching on green belts close to residential houses.

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The House approved the proposal for Rs 21.44-crore plan for the augmentation of canal water supply to Wards 7, 8 and 9 from the Sector 32 waterworks. Over one lakh residents of Mauli Jagran, Raipur Kalan, Makhanmajra, Raipur Khurd, Industrial Area, Phase 1, Daria, Vikas Nagar, Ambedkar Colony, Charan Singh Colony and Small Flats will get canal water.

Meanwhile, the MC also approved the resolution put forth by the Mayor. He has urged the UT Administrator and the Centre to initiate appropriate legislative, statutory and administrative measures for the devolution of all municipal functions envisaged under the Twelfth Schedule of the Constitution of India to the Municipal Corporation of Chandigarh, in accordance with the legislative intent of the Capital of Punjab (Development & Regulation) Act, 1952. The Twelfth Schedule provides for powers relating to the urban planning regulation of land use, construction of buildings, building regulations and other municipal functions.

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Meanwhile, the Commissioner informed the House that an inquiry into the installation of CCTV cameras from the ward development fund had been marked to the official concerned. Harpreet Kaur Babla, former Mayor, had raised the matter of CCTV cameras having been procured at exorbitant prices.

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