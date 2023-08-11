 Chandigarh: Agent booked for visa fraud : The Tribune India

Chandigarh: Agent booked for visa fraud

Chandigarh: Agent booked for visa fraud


Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The police registered a case against Ravinder Singh, Manpreet Singh Brar and others of BB Counsel, Sector 17, for allegedly duping Ambala resident Sukhwinder Singh of Rs 2.65 lakh in lieu of arranging visa of a foreign country. TNS

Teen held for knife attack

Chandigarh: The police arrested one Dimple (19) for allegedly attacking Sumit (22), alias Mannu, of Mauli Jagran with a knife. The complainant was admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32.TNS

Rs 1,000, mobile phone snatched

Chandigarh: Three miscreants allegedly snatched a mobile phone and Rs 1,000 from a city resident, Arjun Singh. The incident took place at Kajheri in Sector 52. The police have registered a case against three persons. Two of them, identified as Suraj and Amit Kumar of Sector 52, were arrested.TNS

FIR lodged over forged papers

Chandigarh: Some unknown persons were booked for forging papers submitted for the issuance of an NOC for selling a plot at Industrial Area, Phase-II. The plot is owned by kin of a senior city Congress leader. A case was registered on the complaint of Rajiv Gulati, branch in-charge, Estate Office, Sector 17.TNS

Polythene seized from wholesaler

Panchkula: A team of the Panchkula Municipal Corporation on Thursday issued a challan of Rs 25,000 to a polythene wholesaler and seized about 12 kg of the prohibited product. Assistant Sanitary Inspector Ajay Sood had received a tip-off that Vrinda Enterprises was involved in polythene wholesale in front of the Sector 20 mandi. A team led by Chief Sanitary Inspector Avinash Singla raided the premises and recovered about 12 kg of polythene from the spot and issued a challan of Rs 25,000. TNS

Food safety team in Dera bassi

Mohali: Dera Bassi SDM Himanshu Gupta and a food safety team from Mohali inspected cloud kitchen and microbreweries in the subdivision. Samples of beer and cooking oil were taken by the team. Instructions for food safety like wearing a cap and mask was given. The SDM laid stress on cleanliness. TNS

Tree plantation drive held

Chandigarh: The NSS unit of Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Pharmacy, Sector 26, organised a tree plantation drive under ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ campaign. Following the inauguration of ‘Amrit Vatika’ by Col Jasmer Singh Bala (retd), Secretary, Sikh Educational Society, the participants actively engaged in planting a total of 75 saplings.

