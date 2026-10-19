DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh aided college teachers urge Amit Shah to address grievances

Chandigarh aided college teachers urge Amit Shah to address grievances

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:48 AM Oct 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The association said over 200 career advancement scheme (CAS) promotion cases relating to 2018–2022 remained unresolved.
Advertisement

The Chandigarh Aided College Teachers’ Association (CACTA) has appealed to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah to intervene in the long-pending grievances of aided college teachers and sought a meeting during his proposed visit on November 1.

The association said over 200 career advancement scheme (CAS) promotion cases relating to 2018–2022 remained unresolved. It has also sought a review of the Education Department’s July 14 order restricting CAS benefits under the UGC Regulations, 2018, to April 1, 2022.

Advertisement

Other demands include resolution of the basic-pay issue for employees appointed before April 1, 2022, an increase in house rent allowance from 16 per cent to 20 per cent, filling vacant teaching and non-teaching posts. Dr Sumit Goklaney, vice-president of CACTA, said administrative orders without a valid legal basis were unacceptable.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts