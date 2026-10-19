Chandigarh aided college teachers urge Amit Shah to address grievances

The Chandigarh Aided College Teachers’ Association (CACTA) has appealed to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah to intervene in the long-pending grievances of aided college teachers and sought a meeting during his proposed visit on November 1.

The association said over 200 career advancement scheme (CAS) promotion cases relating to 2018–2022 remained unresolved. It has also sought a review of the Education Department’s July 14 order restricting CAS benefits under the UGC Regulations, 2018, to April 1, 2022.

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Other demands include resolution of the basic-pay issue for employees appointed before April 1, 2022, an increase in house rent allowance from 16 per cent to 20 per cent, filling vacant teaching and non-teaching posts. Dr Sumit Goklaney, vice-president of CACTA, said administrative orders without a valid legal basis were unacceptable.