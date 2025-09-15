DT
PT
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh Air Force Station to hold air show on September 26 as iconic MiG-21 set to retire

Chandigarh Air Force Station to hold air show on September 26 as iconic MiG-21 set to retire

Safety directives and prohibitory orders issued to ensure regulated operations near the Air Force Station for the event
Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 08:35 PM Sep 15, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
MIG-21 fighter jet. File
The Chandigarh Air Force Station will host an air show from 11.30 am to 12.30 pm on September 26.

The iconic MiG-21 fighter jet is set to retire on September 26 in a ceremony at Chandigarh to mark the end of the aircraft's six-decade legacy with the IAF — which inducted its first MiG-21 in 1963.

Wing Commander, Station Aerospace Safety and Inspection Officer, Air Force Station, Chandigarh, has informed senior Punjab Government officials and district administration officials about the set of measures to be taken for the event at the administration level. The District Magistrate, Mohali, has enforced prohibitory orders to ensure safe flying environment and a check on dumping of garbage, and functioning of meat shops in the vicinity.

