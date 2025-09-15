Chandigarh Air Force Station to hold air show on September 26 as iconic MiG-21 set to retire

The Chandigarh Air Force Station will host an air show from 11.30 am to 12.30 pm on September 26.

The iconic MiG-21 fighter jet is set to retire on September 26 in a ceremony at Chandigarh to mark the end of the aircraft's six-decade legacy with the IAF — which inducted its first MiG-21 in 1963.

Wing Commander, Station Aerospace Safety and Inspection Officer, Air Force Station, Chandigarh, has informed senior Punjab Government officials and district administration officials about the set of measures to be taken for the event at the administration level. The District Magistrate, Mohali, has enforced prohibitory orders to ensure safe flying environment and a check on dumping of garbage, and functioning of meat shops in the vicinity.