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Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh airport alert: New flights to Pune, Bengaluru from June 1

Chandigarh airport alert: New flights to Pune, Bengaluru from June 1

With this, Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport will have two daily flights to Pune and five to Bengaluru

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 02:16 PM May 26, 2026 IST
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Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport in Chandigarh. File photo
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Shaheed Bhagat Singh International (SBSI) Airport, Chandigarh, will have enhanced connectivity with Pune and Bengaluru as two more direct flights will be added to the summer schedule from June 1.

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Air India Express is set to start a daily flight between Chandigarh and Pune which will depart from the SBSI Airport at 12.45 am and reach Pune around 3.10 am. It will depart from Pune at 3:45 am and arrive at Chandigarh at 6.05 am daily.

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It will be the first flight to operate post midnight at the Chandigarh airport under the summer schedule.

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The connectivity between Chandigarh and Bengaluru has also been enhanced further with the new flight departing from SBSI Airport at 6:40 am and reaching Kempegowda Airport Terminal 2, Bengaluru, at 9:55 am. It will depart from Bengaluru at 9.15 pm and arrive in Chandigarh at 12:15 am.

Bookings for the new flights have already started, officials said.

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After the commencement of this flight from June 1, there will be five non-stop flights between Chandigarh and Bengaluru to cater to the passenger load.

At present, the lone flight between Chandigarh-Pune (10.50 pm-1:10 am) and Pune-Chandigarh (3 am to 5.20 am) is operated by Indigo Airlines.

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