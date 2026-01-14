Chandigarh airport chaos: 21 flights cancelled, several delayed due to dense fog

As many as 21 flights had to be cancelled and several delayed by as much as five hours due to fog, poor visibility and operational reasons at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport Chandigarh today. Flight operations almost came to a standstill early in the morning and late in the evening with passengers still waiting for their flights.

Twelve arrivals and nine departures were cancelled today. The first flight to take off from the airport was to Hyderabad at 12:50pm, six hours 25 minute behind schedule. All flight arrivals after 9:20pm had to be cancelled as a thick blanket of fog engulfed the Tricity.

Most of the departures were three to four hours late. The international flight to Abu Dhabi scheduled for 2:40pm departed at 4:32pm. The Dubai flight (4:50pm) departed at 5:38pm.

Meanwhile, the Agra Cantt-Hoshiarpur Express train was cancelled. The Thiruvananthapuram North-Chandigarh Sampark Kranthi arrived at 11:20am, late by one hour and 30 minutes. The New Delhi-Amb Andaura Vande Bharat Express was late by 55 minutes. The New Delhi-Kalka Shatabdi arrived at the Chandigarh railway station 11:38am, late by 39 minutes. The Kalka - New Delhi Shatabdi arrived at the Chandigarh railway station 6:24pm, late by 9 minutes. The New Delhi-Daulatpur Chauk Jan Shatabdi Express was late by four minutes.