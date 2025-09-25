DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh airport to remain closed for flight operations from Oct 26 to Nov 7

Chandigarh airport to remain closed for flight operations from Oct 26 to Nov 7

The 2-week closure is set to affect the passengers’ schedule in the peak festival season when the footfall at the airport is maximum

article_Author
Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 08:33 PM Sep 25, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport, Chandigarh, will remain closed for flight operations from October 26 (1 am) to November 7 (11.59 pm).

Advertisement

“The airfield will remain closed for fixed wing aircraft operation due to polymer modified emulsion work planned on the runway. Rotary wing aircraft will be cleared subject to prior clearance, as per IAF information subject to further Notam,” said officials.

Also Read: Halwara airport: Uncertainty continues over operations

Advertisement

The two-week closure is set to affect the passengers’ schedule in the peak festival season when the footfall at the airport is maximum.

More than 50 flights operate from the Chandigarh airport daily with a footfall of around 10,000 passengers. It operates direct flights to 21 destinations — 19 domestic locations and 2 international destinations — Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts