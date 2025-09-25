Chandigarh airport to remain closed for flight operations from Oct 26 to Nov 7

Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport, Chandigarh, will remain closed for flight operations from October 26 (1 am) to November 7 (11.59 pm).

“The airfield will remain closed for fixed wing aircraft operation due to polymer modified emulsion work planned on the runway. Rotary wing aircraft will be cleared subject to prior clearance, as per IAF information subject to further Notam,” said officials.

The two-week closure is set to affect the passengers’ schedule in the peak festival season when the footfall at the airport is maximum.

More than 50 flights operate from the Chandigarh airport daily with a footfall of around 10,000 passengers. It operates direct flights to 21 destinations — 19 domestic locations and 2 international destinations — Dubai and Abu Dhabi.