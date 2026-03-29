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Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh airport's Udan Yatri Cafe provides affordable rates for food and beverages

Chandigarh airport's Udan Yatri Cafe provides affordable rates for food and beverages

This initiative is part of the government's vision, 'Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik'

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 04:52 PM Mar 29, 2026 IST
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Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport Chandigarh's newly opened Udan Yatri Cafe
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The UDAN Yatri Cafe, a government initiative to provide affordable food and beverages for the passengers, was inaugurated in the departure area of the Chandigarh airport.

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Water bottle for Rs 10 (500ml), tea for Rs 10, coffee for Rs 20, and samosa for Rs 20 are available at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport, Chandigarh, Sunday onwards.

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Other facilities made available in the departure area are Wi-Fi facilities, Digi Yatra, and a kids zone.

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This initiative is part of the government's vision, “Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik”.

The UDAN Cafe concept is being implemented across the country airports and Chandigarh, Hisar, and Lucknow have joined the bandwagon for the convenience of all passengers.

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Earlier, passengers had to pay exhorbitant prices to buy food and beverages at airports with no affordable options. However, with this initiate, there is a slight relief amid the common people.

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