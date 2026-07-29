Chandigarh all set to launch online tenancy portal

For the convenience of residents, the UT Administration is set to launch an online tenancy portal for the implementation of the Chandigarh Tenancy Rules, 2026.

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Ahead of its rollout, DC Nishant Kumar Yadav today chaired a high-level review meeting with senior officials, including the Additional Deputy Commissioner, tehsildars and officers of the National Informatics Centre (NIC), to assess the portal’s readiness. During the meeting, NIC officials gave a detailed presentation and said that applicants will have to visit the portal https://serviceonline.gov.in/ to avail of the service. They also demonstrated the portal’s key features. It will facilitate online registration of tenancy agreements, generation of a unique identification number (UIN), filing of applications for rent revision, provide an online grievance redress mechanism.

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The DC directed the NIC to make the platform more user-friendly, ensure its availability in the local vernacular and complete extensive testing before it is rolled out for public use.

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The Administration has also placed the draft Chandigarh Tenancy Rules, 2026, in the public domain and invited objections and suggestions from all stakeholders within 30 days. The rules, framed under Section 44 of the Assam Tenancy Act, 2021, as extended to Chandigarh, are aimed at creating a transparent, accountable and legally protected tenancy system.

One of the key provisions makes it mandatory for landlords and tenants to intimate the tehsildar online about every tenancy agreement within two months of its execution. A UIN will be issued through an e-receipt within seven days, creating an official record and helping reduce disputes arising from undocumented or oral tenancy agreements.

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The proposed framework also focusses on privacy and digital security. Tenancy data will remain accessible only to the concerned parties and authorised officials, while all online submissions will require OTP-based verification to prevent fraudulent registrations.