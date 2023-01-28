Chandigarh all set to roll out red carpet for G20 delegates

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 27

The UT Administration will organise a polo match for the delegates of the G20 summit at the Indian Reserve Battalion ground, Sarangpur, on January 29.

A senior officer said an exhibition polo match would be played between 3 pm and 5 pm. As many as 170 delegates, including representatives of G20 countries, guest countries and international organisations will be participating in the two-day event on January 30 and 31.

“It is a matter of pride for the City Beautiful to host delegates from different countries,” said UT Adviser Dharam Pal. He called upon the residents of Chandigarh to play excellent hosts and make this event most memorable chapter of the G20 history.

Meanwhile, the first group of the delegates will be arriving in the city on January 29. They would be staying at two luxury hotels in the Industrial Area and one in Sector 35.

The UT Administration has decked up various roundabouts with flags of the G20 countries.

The UT will host two G20 meetings. The first meeting of the International Financial Architecture Working Group will be held on January 30-31 and another on agricultural issues in March.

The delegates will also be shown Chandigarh’s famous spots, including Rock Garden, Sukhna Lake and the Capitol Complex. Guides well-versed with various languages will accompany the visitors and share with them the City Beautiful’s history and other information.