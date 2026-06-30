Chandigarh Amateur Boxing Association celebrates golden jubilee

The Chandigarh Amateur Boxing Association (CABA) celebrated its Golden Jubilee, marking 50 years of its existence by honouring the officials and boxers who have brought laurels to the city. The association was founded on June 23, 1976, by R Sharan.

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The function was attended by CABA President Satish Chandra, Chief Patron SS Virdi, office-bearers, former boxers, coaches and technical officials. A special felicitation ceremony was organised to honour founder secretary Dr CK Jerath. He has served in several prestigious positions in the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) and represented India as a Technical Official and Observer at major international events, including the Beijing Olympic Games (2008), London Olympic Games (2012), the Commonwealth Games and international championships. He was recently conferred the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Boxing Federation of India.

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The gathering also acknowledged CABA Secretary General Charanjit Singh Virk, a former international boxer and accomplished sports administrator. As a boxer, he represented India internationally and won a gold medal at an international boxing championship in Kathmandu, Nepal. Elected as a CABA office-bearer in 2023, he has played a pivotal role in strengthening boxing activities, organising championships, promoting young talent and creating opportunities for aspiring boxers.

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Dr Sonia Kanwar was also recognised for her contribution to international boxing officiating. She holds the distinction of being the first woman in India to qualify the World Boxing and IBA Star-3 Referee and Judge examinations. She has officiated at four World Boxing Championships held in Liverpool (England), Yerevan (Armenia), the United States and India. Dr Bhagwant Singh and Virender Dangi were recognised as BFI 2-Star Coaches, while Neema and Jai Hind were acknowledged as BFI 1-Star Coaches during the ceremony. Neema has represented India both as a boxer and as a coach at international championships.

“Over the last five decades, CABA has organised 28 National Boxing Championships and produced numerous national and international boxing champions. Manish Kaushik, a former local boxer, represented India at the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020, while Jasmine Lamboria represented the country at the Paris Olympic Games 2024.