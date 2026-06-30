DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh Amateur Boxing Association celebrates golden jubilee

Chandigarh Amateur Boxing Association celebrates golden jubilee

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:20 AM Jun 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation. iStock
Advertisement

The Chandigarh Amateur Boxing Association (CABA) celebrated its Golden Jubilee, marking 50 years of its existence by honouring the officials and boxers who have brought laurels to the city. The association was founded on June 23, 1976, by R Sharan.

Advertisement

The function was attended by CABA President Satish Chandra, Chief Patron SS Virdi, office-bearers, former boxers, coaches and technical officials. A special felicitation ceremony was organised to honour founder secretary Dr CK Jerath. He has served in several prestigious positions in the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) and represented India as a Technical Official and Observer at major international events, including the Beijing Olympic Games (2008), London Olympic Games (2012), the Commonwealth Games and international championships. He was recently conferred the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Boxing Federation of India.

Advertisement

The gathering also acknowledged CABA Secretary General Charanjit Singh Virk, a former international boxer and accomplished sports administrator. As a boxer, he represented India internationally and won a gold medal at an international boxing championship in Kathmandu, Nepal. Elected as a CABA office-bearer in 2023, he has played a pivotal role in strengthening boxing activities, organising championships, promoting young talent and creating opportunities for aspiring boxers.

Advertisement

Dr Sonia Kanwar was also recognised for her contribution to international boxing officiating. She holds the distinction of being the first woman in India to qualify the World Boxing and IBA Star-3 Referee and Judge examinations. She has officiated at four World Boxing Championships held in Liverpool (England), Yerevan (Armenia), the United States and India. Dr Bhagwant Singh and Virender Dangi were recognised as BFI 2-Star Coaches, while Neema and Jai Hind were acknowledged as BFI 1-Star Coaches during the ceremony. Neema has represented India both as a boxer and as a coach at international championships.

“Over the last five decades, CABA has organised 28 National Boxing Championships and produced numerous national and international boxing champions. Manish Kaushik, a former local boxer, represented India at the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020, while Jasmine Lamboria represented the country at the Paris Olympic Games 2024.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts