Chandigarh Amateur Boxing Association names sub-junior boxing teams

Chandigarh, March 17
Chandigarh Amateur Boxing Association (CABA) has selected teams for the upcoming 3rd Sub-Junior Boys & Girls National Boxing Championship to be held in Noida from March 19 to 25.
Shristi (35-37kg), Niti (37-40kg), Nisha (40-43kg), Mahirah Singh (43-46kg), Shine Vimal (46-49kg), Manjot Kaur (49-52kg), Pratima (52-55kg) among others have been selected in the girls’ squad. The boys’ team included Anurag (33-35kg), Ajay Singh (35-37kg), Kushal Sirswal (37-40kg), Anirudh Bhardwaj (46-49kg).
