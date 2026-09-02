Chandigarh: Amit Shah, Nitin Nabin hail ABVP show in PU poll

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Tuesday congratulated the ABVP for securing the post of the Panjab University Campus Students’ Council president for the second consecutive term.

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The PU student elections were held on Monday, with the results announced by the evening.

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The presidential candidate of the RSS-affiliated ABVP, Ankit Bidhan, won the top post with 3,149 votes against 2,637 for ASAP’s Aadil Brar, a margin of 512 votes in an otherwise fractured mandate with two Independents and an alliance candidate winning the other three positions.

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“…This victory, achieved for the second consecutive time, is a testament to the unwavering faith of the youth power in the ‘nation first’ ideology,” said Shah commenting on the ABVP’s victory on X.

“I am fully confident that the council’s workers, following the ideals of Swami Vivekanand ji, will continue to work tirelessly with dedication for the welfare of students,” Shah added.

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The ABVP bagged the top post after Students’ Organisation of India (SOI), the student wing of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), extended unconditional support to BJP-backed ABVP on Sunday.

Earlier, the nomination papers of the SOI candidate were rejected.

‘Backing for nation-building’

Nitin Nabin termed the result a proof that the youth of Punjab and the country were backing nation-building over “empty promises”, linking it to the party’s Viksit Bharat push.

“Heartfelt congratulations to the youth power on the historic victory of the ABVP in the Panjab University Students’ Council elections. This splendid victory is direct proof that the youth of Punjab and the country stood firmly with nation-building and positive leadership, sidelining empty promises,” Nabin wrote on his X handle.

BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santosh acknowledged the SOI’s role in the win, noting on X that it had backed the ABVP nominee 48 hours before the polling.

Punjab BJP chief Kewal Singh Dhillon, former state unit chief Sunil Jakhar and former Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu also congratulated Bidhan, with Jakhar crediting the SOI for its role in the win. Bidhan himself said the result was not his victory alone but that of “the entire Gen Z”

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal did not make any comment on the result.