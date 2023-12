Chandigarh announces cricket, football, swimming teams

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 14

The UT Sports Department has selected teams for the upcoming all-India civil services cricket, football and swimming competitions. The tournaments are scheduled to be held in the national capital, starting from December 15.

Cricket squad: Rajat, Ramandeep Singh, Deepak, Sunil Kumar, Gaurav Sarot, Piyush Sharma, Nishant Thakur, Pawan Kumar, Satish Kumar, Neeraj Kumar, Rajan Sharma, Ajay Ahlawat, Ravinder Singh, Lakesh Sharma, Jatin Saini and Haish along with Harish Sharma (cricket coach-cum-manager).

Football: Sumeet Singh, Vikas Dahiya, Jeewan Singh Rawat, Rishabh Pawar, Amit, Jitender Pal Singh, Sewa Singh, Rahul, Abhishek, Parbinder Singh, Shesh Nath, Randhir Singh, Kapish, Shiva Athwal, Mojnath, Raj Kumar, Surinder Pal and Abhishek Kohli along with Gupreet Singh Bedi and Jagpal Singh (coach-cum-player).

Swimming: Tarun Negi, Harmanpreet Bawa, Vikas, Kanishk Bakshi and Yudhbir along with Ramesh Chander (coach-cum-manager).

