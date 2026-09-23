Chandigarh: Anti-drug toll-free number launch today

The Chandigarh Police will launch a dedicated anti-drug toll-free helpline number on Wednesday. The number will be made public by UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria. With the launch of the toll-free number, the police will ensure the anonymity of the callers.

Meanwhile, a total of 118 FIRs have been registered and 120 accused persons arrested in drug and arms-related cases since the drive began. Alongside enforcement, the police was also engaged in community engagement programmes.

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DGP Sagarpreet Hooda with SSP Kanwardeep Kaur and area SDPOs and SHOs held interactions with RWA and MWA members in Manimajra, Sarangpur, Maloya, Khuda Ali Sher and Bapu Dham Colony to hear residents’ concerns.

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The SSP also led search drives in many areas.