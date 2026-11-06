Chandigarh: Appraisal panel urges NGT to dismiss developer’s appeal

The State Expert Appraisal Committee (SEAC), UT, has urged the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to dismiss the plea filed by Godrej Properties Ltd over its commercial complex Godrej Eternia in Industrial Area Phase-I, Chandigarh, along with costs.

In response to Godrej Properties Ltd’s appeal, which challenges the Central government’s decision to cancel the project’s Environmental Clearance, the SEAC has submitted a formal response before the NGT demanding the dismissal of the appeal along with costs.

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The Godrej Properties completed the commercial complex without obtaining prior clearance from the Standing Committee of the National Board for Wildlife (SCNBWL). Although the project initially secured Environmental Clearance on February 26, 2009, as its location within a 10-kilometer radius of both the Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary and the Chandigarh City Bird Sanctuary made wildlife approval strictly mandatory under Supreme Court directives in the Goa Foundation case and a 2007 Ministry of Environment circular. The SEAC submitted that the subsequent notification of the Eco-Sensitive Zone in January 2017 cannot retroactively legalise or regularise heavy construction undertaken without initial mandatory wildlife permissions.

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Taking note of non-compliance reports from the Central Empowered Committee (CEC) and legal directives issued earlier this year, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) formally revoked the 2009 Environmental Clearance on September 30, 2026. In response, Godrej Properties challenged the ministry’s revocation order before the tribunal through its appeal and an interim application.

However, in an affidavit, SEAC defended the Central Government’s order and argued that the developer’s appeal against SEAC is legally premature, as the state committee passed no separate appealable order. Highlighting decisions from its 69th meeting chaired by Dr Avinash Kumar Sharda on October 8, 2026, SEAC maintained that MoEF&CC had already revoked the clearance at the central level for regulatory violations.