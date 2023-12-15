Chandigarh archers aim well at nationals

Chandigarh, December 14
City archers Jiana Kumar and Rhythm bagged a gold and a bronze medal, respectively, in the U-14 recurve events at the 67th National School Games held at Nadiad in Gujarat.
Jiana bagged top position in the 30m individual round, while Rhythm stood third in the 50m event.
The games were organised by the Gujarat Sports Department under the aegis of the School Games Federation of India. Both city archers train under Anurag Kamal at GKM Archery Academy in Sector 39. They gave credit for their success to their coach. Expressing his satisfaction at their performance, Kamal said it was a proud moment for him.
