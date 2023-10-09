Chandigarh: Arrested for selling charas to prisoner, constable suspended

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 8

A senior constable arrested for allegedly supplying charas to a jail inmate was today suspended by the department. The order was issued by SSP Kanwardeep Kaur.

The suspect, Parvesh, has also been transferred to the Police Lines, Sector 26. He was produced before a duty magistrate who sent him to two-day police remand. The police said they were trying to trace the source from where Parvesh had procured drugs and to whom he sold.

On September 26, 14 gm of charas was found from an undertrial, identified as Ajit Singh (31), when he returned to the Burail Jail after his appearance in the court.

During questioning, the jail inmate revealed that he was given the charas by senior constable Parvesh.

He was sent for the court hearing under Parvesh's custody. After the hearing, Parvesh reportedly spoke to Ajit's wife, Ravita, who lives in Jammu, through his mobile phone.

Subsequently, Parvesh handed over the drug to Ajit. The police said Ravita spoke to her friend, Rekha, who transferred Rs 1,000 to Parvesh's account through UPI.

The police found Parvesh's account in the HDFC Bank had been credited Rs 1,000 through UPI on September 26.