Chandigarh: Artillery marks 200th Gunners’ Day

The Regiment of Artillery commemorated the 200th Gunners’ Day at Chandimandir Military Station on Monday, marking the bicentenary of the raising of the 5th (Bombay) Mountain Battery - the first Indian Artillery Unit in 1827.

As part of the commemorative ceremony, a wreath was laid at the Veer Smriti war memorial to pay homage to the bravehearts who laid down their lives in service to the Nation. The ceremony was followed by interaction with serving and veterans Gunners.

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Over the years, the Regiment of Artillery has consistently distinguished itself in all spheres of military activities, be it active operations or on the sports field. Equipped with a wide range of guns, howitzers, rockets, missiles and drones, it also played an important role in Operation Sindoor in May 2025.