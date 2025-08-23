The Chandigarh Amateur Boxing Association (CABA) felicitated its secretary general Charanjit Singh Virk for being elected the executive committee member of the Boxing Federation of India (BFI). Virk secured 36 votes out of the total 66 polled during the election and AGM of the BFI held in Delhi NCR.

Charanjit Singh became Secretary General of CABA in September 2023 and had represented the country in international boxing. He was a recipient of several medals during early 1980. He won gold in All India Inter Universities Boxing Championships during his college days. He represented the BFI as one of the delegates in Paris Olympics 2024.

"It’s after several years the CABA is getting an elected position in the national federation," said Dr C K Jerath, Chairman, Chandigarh Amateur Boxing Association.