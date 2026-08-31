Chandigarh: Auto driver’s son makes it to Indian boxing squad

Punishment from his father for exchanging blows during a fight in the neighbourhood turned out to be an opportunity for a local kid to discover his hidden talent—boxing.

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Amandev (18), son of an auto driver, bagged laurels for Chandigarh by clearing the trials to represent the Indian boxing team. A trainee of the Sector 42 Sports Complex, he has been selected to represent the nation in the upcoming under-19 Youth World Boxing Championship 2026. The dates and venue for the tournament are yet to be announced.

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The selection trials organised by the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) concluded on Sunday at the National Institute of Sports, Patiala.

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Amandev’s journey is particularly inspiring as he comes from a financially modest family. His father Chander Dev earns his livelihood by driving an auto-rickshaw. The family resides in a one-room accommodation at Attawa, Chandigarh. Despite the challenges, Amandev remained committed to boxing and continued to train with dedication, discipline and determination.

“I had no interest in boxing. However, my father once caught me fighting with the neighbourhood kids. He said if I wanted to fight, it shall be in the boxing ring. Though it was a punishment, a week of facing blows from fellow boxers made me opt to adopt boxing as a fulltime hobby,” said Amandev.

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Amandev has already brought laurels to the country with international performances. He won a bronze medal at the Junior Asian Boxing Championship 2025, establishing himself as a promising young boxer on the international stage. At the national stage, he bagged medals for Chandigarh in BFI junior nationals and at the nationals by the School Games Federation of India. He trains under the guidance of head coach Bhagwant Singh, senior boxing coach-cum-in-charge youth affairs, and assistant coach Jai Hind.

“It’s always been difficult to manage but my parents supported me throughout the journey. My younger brother plays kho-kho and he also wants to play for India. There’s competition within the family, but a healthy one. My parents always guide me to stay calm. I want to do something big for Indian boxing,” added Amandev.

Living close to the Sector 42 coaching centre enables Amandev to attend regular coaching sessions. His coach was elated with the selection. “His selection is another major milestone in his career, and a proud achievement for the coaching centre and the Chandigarh boxing fraternity,” said coach Bhagwant.

“It is a shining example of how dedication, hard work, determination and quality coaching can help young athletes overcome challenging circumstances,” said Charanjit Singh Virk, secretary, Chandigarh Amateur Boxing Association.