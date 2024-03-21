Chandigarh Badminton Association selects city team for para nationals

Chandigarh, March 20
The Chandigarh Badminton Association selected a four-member state para team to participate in the forthcoming 6th National Para Badminton Championships to be held at Tatanagar (Jamshedpur) from March 21.
This is for the first time that the local association has sent a para team for the nationals. Some of these players had been performing well in the past and were prospective medal winners in the above championships, said Col Raj Parmar, senior vice-president of the association. Sanjeev Kumar (category WH-2), Sachin Kumar (SL4), Ajay Kumar (WH-1) and Mahavir (SL3) are members of the local team.
