Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh Badminton Association to conduct state meet, trials

Chandigarh Badminton Association to conduct state meet, trials

The players shall submit their entries on a prescribed form at the tournament venue before February 22

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:52 AM Feb 18, 2026 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
The Chandigarh Badminton Association will organise the Senior State (Veteran) Badminton Championships for men and women (singles, doubles and mixed doubles) from February 27 to March 1. The championship will be conducted in age categories +35,+40,+45,+50,+55,+60,+65 and +70 years at the Sector 42 sports complex.

The players shall submit their entries on a prescribed form at the tournament venue before February 22. On the basis of performances during the meet, the organisers will select players to represent Chandigarh in the national championships to be held in Goa in March. Meanwhile, the association will also organise trials to select local para players on February 27 at the same venue.

