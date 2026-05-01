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Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh Badminton Association to host north zone cash prize meet

Chandigarh Badminton Association to host north zone cash prize meet

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:02 AM May 31, 2026 IST
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The association releases sports calendar for 2026-27. Photo for representational purpose only/iStock
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The Chandigarh Badminton Association (CBA) will organise a North Zone Cash Prize Badminton Championship and other important events during the 2026-27 calendar year.

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The decision was taken during the annual general meeting of the association held under the chairmanship of Vijayendra Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary, Haryana, and president, Chandigarh Badminton Association. Besides senior vice-presidents Surinder Mahajan and Col Raj Parmar, other officials and members of the association attended the meeting.

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The association unanimously decided to host the cash prize event involving top age-group players of the northern region from July 11 to 13, as per the norms and regulations of the Badminton Association of India (BAI).

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During the meeting, the annual report and the sports calendar for 2026-27 was presented by general secretary Geeta Aggarwal.

It was decided that only bonafide residents and registered players of Chandigarh will be permitted to participate in various state championships, which will be organised by the association starting next month.

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It was reiterated that as per BAI guidelines, no registered player of CBA is allowed to participate in any open or inter-state tournaments that have not been approved by the BAI.

Vijayendra appreciated the association and local players for bagging medals at various national and international meets.

“The association is dedicated to providing better facilities, including training, equipment, exposure and financial support, to budding players, so that they can excel at the national and international levels. Over the years, we have seen a massive growth of Chandigarh shuttlers, and in coming months, we are also planning to host a ranking meet. Last year, the association conducted a special tournament for homemakers, where everyone was provided with a sports gear. We will continue to encourage the local masses towards adopting fitness and play badminton,” said Kumar.

The association also announced to felicitate masters (veteran players), who won medals in the National Badminton Championship in Goa earlier this year.

The association announced to hold special summer camps for budding shuttlers and training camps for officials.

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