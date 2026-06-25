Chandigarh badminton body to introduce new scoring system in north zone meet

The second edition of the North Zone Cash Prize Badminton Tournament will be held at the Sector 38 sports complex here under the new scoring system.

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The Chandigarh Badminton Association (CBA) will organise the tournament from July 11 to 13 under the new scoring system as announced by the Badminton Association of India (BAI).

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As per the new BAI scoring system, the matches will remain the best of three games, with each played to 15 points, replacing the previous 21-point target. The rally-point scoring will remain unchanged, with a point awarded on every rally. At 14-14, a game will be decided by a two-point lead, and a maximum of 21 points will be applied. In case of 20-20, the winner of the next point will bag the game. In the deciding third game, players will change ends when a side first reaches eight points and a 60-second mid-game interval will be allowed when the leading score reaches eight points.

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The events to be conducted during the cash prize meet are boys and girls singles for under-11, under-13, under-15 and under-17 categories. The boys and girls doubles will be conducted in the under-13, under-15 and under-17 categories.

Last month, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) had approved implementing the new scoring system, which will come into effect next year. However, the BAI announced to adopt the best-of-three games and first-to-15 points (3x15) format in the domestic tournaments from July this year.

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The CBA has also decided to follow the same scoring system even in the under-11 age group, even as the BAI maintained that the new system will start from under-13 age group.

“It will be the first BAI-approved and CBA-organised tournament to be conducted under the new scoring system. We have already trained our technical staff to follow the new rules,” said Surinder Mahajan, senior vice-president (Administration), CBA.

During a recent general house meeting of the CBA, held under the chairmanship of Vijayendra Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary, Haryana, and president, CBA, and senior vice-presidents Mahajan and Col Raj Parmar, the association had decided to increase the prize money for tournaments.

The four winners (first, second and two joint third finishers) under each category will now be awarded an increased prize money. The winners of the under-11 category will be awarded Rs 6,000, Rs 4,000 and Rs 2,000 for first, second and (two) third positions, respectively, whereas the prize money will be Rs 7,000, Rs 5,000 and Rs 2,500 for under-13 category. Similarly, the winners of under-15 events will be awarded Rs 8,000, Rs 6,000 and Rs 3,000, and under-17 medal winners will bag Rs 9,000, Rs 7,000 and Rs 3,000.

In the doubles event, only the top two finishers will be awarded. The prize money will be Rs 7,000 and Rs 5,000 for boys’ event, and Rs 6,000 and Rs 5,000 for girls’ event. The entries to the tournament will be received till July 5.