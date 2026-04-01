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Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh badminton team wins medals in tourney

Chandigarh badminton team wins medals in tourney

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Deepankar Sharda
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:18 AM Apr 01, 2026 IST
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Winners of the National Badminton Championship.
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Local shuttlers bagged a rich haul of medals in the National Badminton Championship held recently in Goa. Pankaj Naithani won the mixed doubles 40+ years’ event, while Gurpreet Singh Gold bagged gold in the men’s doubles 65+ years’ event.

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Satinder Malik won a bronze medal in the mixed doubles 35+ years’ category, while Geeta Mahajan won a bronze medal in the singles 45+ years’ event.

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Sahil Katlaria bagged third position in the 35+ years’ single event, while the team of Ashish Sharma-Bhawna Sharma won third position in the 45+years’ mixed doubles event. Parveen Taneja won a bronze medal in the 60+ years’ men’s doubles category, while Kailash Prabhakar won the third position in the men’s doubles 70+ years’ event.

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The Chandigarh Badminton Association (CBA) will organise a formal function to felicitate the medal winners, said Vijayendra Kumar, president, CBA.

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