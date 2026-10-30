Chandigarh bag maximum points on first innings lead

The visiting side posted 559/6, at the drawn of the stumps of the last day to pull off a draw. The local side bagged maximum three points from the outing on the basis of the first innings lead.

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Resuming from 340/3, the visiting batters went to score 559. The side lost overnight unbeaten Pukhraj Mann added only one-run to his contribution before falling prey to Jagjit Singh Sandhu at 51 off 123 balls, with four boundaries. However, Vaibhav Kalta and Akash Vashisht came up with a stunning show by raising a 98-run stand for fifth wicket. Kalta posted 82 off 127 balls, studded with eight boundaries and one six, before debutant Nikhil Sharma had him. While Vashisht went on to score unbeaten 126 off 217 balls, with 13 boundaries, Mukul Negi scored 33 off 69 balls, with four boundaries, for another important partnership.

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However, the saviour of the day for Himachal Pradesh was Aryaman Singh Dhaliwal, who scored just 7 but faced 79 balls to delay the fall of the wickets. Sandhu returned with 2/85, while Nishunk Birla, Nikhil and Bhagmender Lather claimed one wicket each for the bowling side.

Punjab wins on first innings lead

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Punjab also bagged maximum points on the basis of the first innings lead over Hyderabad. In the first innings, Punjab posted 431 and in reply, Hyderabad bundled out at 380. In their second innings, Punjab declared their innings at 240/6 to gain three points. Prabhsimran Singh once again came to rescue of the team by posting 68 off 76 balls, with five boundaries and four sixes. Uday Saharan (55 off 106 balls, with eight boundaries and one six) and Vihaan Malhotra (53 off 119 balls, with four boundaries and one six) also chipped-in during the second innings. Harnoor Singh posted 28. Tanay Thyagarajan and Rakshan Readdi claimed two wickets each for the bowling side, while Chama Milind and Gangam Ankiethreddy claimed one each.

Earlier, Chandigarh posted 685/5, before declaring their innings with Nehal Pajni scoring 222 off 349 balls, with 24 boundaries and two sixes, and Arjun Azad posting 147 off 140 balls, with 20 boundaries and two sixes.