Chandigarh bank employees participate in nationwide strike, services hit

Banking operations were affected on Friday as bank employees and officers observed the nationwide strike called by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) in support of their long-pending demands, prominently the implementation of a five-day work week in the banking industry.

The strike was described by union representatives as a strong and successful nationwide action, with employees and officers staying away from work in support of the call. At Bank Square, Sector 17, Chandigarh, employees from different banks and constituent unions participated in the local programme.

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UFBU Chandigarh Convenor Priyvrat said bank employees had been forced to resort to a strike because their justified demands had remained unresolved despite a formal agreement and repeated assurances. The principal demand relates to Five-Day Banking, for which an agreement was signed between the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) and bank unions in March 2024. More than two and a half years later, the agreed arrangement has still not been implemented, they said.

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They pointed out that five-day working has been in force in Central Government offices since 1985 and is also followed in State Government offices, district offices, courts, Income Tax offices, the stock market, the Reserve Bank of India and LIC. In most of these institutions, there is no alternative physical service available on weekends. Banking services, however, remain available to customers 24 hours a day, seven days a week, through ATMs, internet banking, mobile banking, UPI and other digital and alternate channels.

The unions also noted that five-day banking is the prevailing practice in almost all countries across the world. As part of the March 2024 agreement, the unions had agreed to extend the working and banking business hours by 40 minutes on each working day so that declaring the remaining Saturdays as holidays would not reduce the total banking hours available to customers.

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A significant aspect highlighted by the unions was the financial sacrifice made by employees participating in the strike. In the banking industry, wages are deducted for the day of the strike. Thus, every employee and officer who joined Friday’s action did so knowing that one day’s salary would be lost. Union representatives said this underlined the seriousness of the demand and the frustration caused by the prolonged delay in implementing an already agreed measure.

Apart from Five-Day Banking, the UFBU has also raised objections to the unilateral and discriminatory PLI framework and has sought its review through bilateral discussions with the unions and associations, along with the settlement of residual issues pending in the industry.

Speaking at the local programme, UFBU leaders said, “The success of the strike shows that bank employees are united on these issues. The Government must take note of our justified demands. We are not seeking any undue concession; we are asking for implementation of an agreement already reached and for a fair resolution of the pending issues.”

The UFBU has already announced further strike action on September 28, 29 and 30, 2026, and an indefinite strike from October 26, 2026, if the issues remain unresolved. Union representatives said the Government and the IBA still have an opportunity to resolve the matter through meaningful dialogue and avoid further disruption.