Chandigarh: Bank reports Rs 6.51L frauds

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The UT police have registered a cheating case on a complaint of Aastha Singh, Chief Manager, SBI, Sector 30. The complainant reported that an unknown person made fraudulent transactions of Rs6.51 lakh from automated deposit-cum-withdrawal machine installed at the branch between June 11 and June 13 last year. TNS

Swachhata awareness

Chandigarh: Mayor Sarabjit Kaur on Wednesday launched a month-long awareness campaign on “Chandigarh Banega Swachhata Mein No. 1” from Sector 19. MC chief Anindita Mitra, Deputy Mayor Anup Gupta and the area councillor were among those present. The Mayor said the campaign aimed at achieving the goals of cleanliness and 100 per cent solid waste management. TNS

Cricket trials on Feb 11 & 12

Mohali: Trials for the selection of U-14 and U-16 age group players for Trident Regional Coaching Centre, Mohali, will be held on February 11 and 12, respectively. The U-14 probable squad will be selected on February 11 at the C Ground, PCA Stadium, from 10 am onwards, whereas trials for the U-16 category will be held at the same venue on February 12 from 10 am onwards. Players born on or after September 1, 2008, will be eligible to take part in the U-14 age group, whereas those born on or after September 1, 2006, will be eligible to participate in U-16 age group trials. Players born, residing and studying continuously for the past one year will be eligible for trails under the Trident Regional Coaching Centre Scheme of the Punjab Cricket Association. The players should carry digital birth certificate (mandatory) and passport as proof or residence. They must bring two latest passport-size photographs. TNS

Chess c’ship from Feb 12

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh Chess Association will organise the 31st Chandigarh Chess Championship on February 12 and 13 at New Public School, Sector 18. Top four men and women will be selected to represent Chandigarh in the forthcoming MPL Senior National Chess Championship – 2022 in Kanpur from February 25 to March 3 and MPL National Women Chess Championship - 2022 in Bhubaneswar from February 25 to March 2. Interested players can confirm their entries at www.chandigarhchess.com before February 11.