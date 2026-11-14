Chandigarh bans protests outside Sector 25 rally ground, tightens security, issues 6 orders

In a security tightening exercise, the Chandigarh Administration has issued six sweeping orders imposing fresh restrictions and verification requirements on public gatherings, landlords, paying guest (PG) accommodation, hotels, travel agents, private companies and sellers of Army, police and paramilitary-related items.

The orders, issued by District Magistrate Nishant Kumar Yadav under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), on Saturday, make prior permission mandatory for protests and gatherings of five or more people outside the designated Rally Ground in Sector 25, require police verification of tenants and domestic help, and tighten checks on hotel guests and immigration-related businesses.

The orders also introduce mandatory safety protocols for companies providing pick-and-drop facilities to employees, particularly women travelling during night hours, and require shopkeepers selling uniforms, stickers, logos, flags and other items belonging to the armed forces and police to maintain purchasers' records and identity proofs.

Copies of all six orders are available with The Tribune.

Advertisement

The orders have been issued as emergency measures in the interest of public safety, prevention of anti-social activities and maintenance of public peace. Violations will invite action under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and other relevant provisions of law.

Even at the designated venue, organisers must obtain prior permission from the District Magistrate or the concerned Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM).

The restrictions do not apply to police, paramilitary and military personnel or other government servants performing official duties, gatherings and processions permitted in writing by the competent authority, and customary and ritualistic processions associated with weddings and funerals.

Advertisement

Employers face nine-point safety protocol for women travelling at night

In a move to strengthen the safety of women employees, BPOs, call centres, corporate houses, media houses, companies, firms and other organisations providing pick-and-drop facilities have been directed to implement a series of safeguards.

The order specifically covers women travelling between their homes and workplaces during night hours, defined as 8 pm to 7 am.

Tenants, PGs, domestic help details must reach police

Landlords, owners, tenants and managers of residential and commercial establishments have been directed not to rent out or sublet accommodation without furnishing the particulars of tenants and paying guests to the local police station.

Advertisement

The same requirement applies to employing domestic servants. Their particulars must be submitted in writing to the Station House Officer concerned before employment.

The order also covers existing domestic servants and maids whose details have not yet been furnished to the police. Their particulars must be reported while the order remains in force.

Hotels must maintain guest identity registers

Owners, managers and caretakers of hotels, restaurants, guest houses and sarais have been directed to prohibit the stay of unidentified persons on their premises.

They must maintain registers recording the identity particulars of visitors, customers and guests. Every visitor must personally enter his or her name, address, telephone number and identity-proof details in the register and sign it.

Travel agents, IELTS centres face antecedent verification

All foreign travel and visa agents operating in Chandigarh must submit their complete antecedents in the prescribed proforma to the office of the SDM concerned for verification of their owners, operators and managers.

New agents intending to start operations must get their antecedents verified within four weeks of commencing business.

IELTS coaching institutes, ticketing agents and general agents of airlines have also been expressly included.

SDM offices must maintain records of travel agents operating in their respective jurisdictions, while the SDMs and Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs) concerned must ensure compliance through regular inspections.

Buyers of army, police, paramilitary items must show ID

In another security-related measure, shopkeepers and sellers across Chandigarh have been prohibited from selling cloth, uniforms, stickers, logos, flags attached to vehicles and other items belonging to the Army, police and paramilitary forces without maintaining the purchasers’ records and identity proofs.

All six orders to remain in force for 60 days

The six orders have been issued under Section 163 of the BNSS, 2023, as emergency measures and are addressed to the public in general.

The five orders concerning protests, women employees’ safety, tenants and domestic help, hotel guests, and travel agents came into force at midnight on November 14 and will remain effective until January 12, 2027.

The separate order regulating the sale of Army, police and paramilitary-related items came into force at midnight on November 13 and will remain effective until January 11, 2027.