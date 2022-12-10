Chandigarh Baptist beat Mohali school

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 9

Chandigarh Baptist beat Guru Nanak Foundation Public, Mohali, by 82 runs in the St Xavier’s Cricket League 2022 played at St Xavier`s Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh, today.

Batting first, Chandigarh Baptist scored 124/9 in the allotted 20 overs. In reply, Guru Nanak Foundation Public School were all out at 42/10 runs in nine overs.

Shaurya Sharma of Chandigarh Baptist took four wickets by conceding just seven runs and was declared the man of the match. Lakshay of the team scored 17 runs in 21 balls.