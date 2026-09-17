Chandigarh Bar assn takes oath

The newly elected District Bar Association President, AS Gujral, along with other elected executive members, took the oath of office at the Bar Room in the presence of the Acting Sessions Judge, the Chief Judicial Magistrate, and other judges.

The newly elected body assured bar members that it would work diligently to raise and address issues concerning the legal fraternity, with a special focus on advocate welfare, better facilities and infrastructure, library enhancements, and the professional concerns of young lawyers.

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Gujral thanked all the members for reposing their trust and confidence in the new leadership, reiterating the team’s sincere commitment toward the welfare, dignity, and progress of the Bar.