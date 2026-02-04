Chandigarh baseball team third in national meet

The local boys’ U-19 baseball team won a bronze medal in the recently concluded 69th National School Games in Delhi. The local players displayed exceptional skill to defeat Madhya Pradesh by a massive 8-0 margin to claim third place. Chandigarh lads maintained their dominance by logging a 7-4 win over Haryana in the quarterfinal. However, in the semifinal, the Chandigarh lads went down 0-3 against Chhattisgarh.

Advertisement

The host team of Delhi emerged as the overall winner of this competition, while Chhattisgarh settled with the runners-up spot.

Advertisement