Chandigarh-based woman drug supplier arrested with 40 g heroin in Shimla

In a major crackdown on the drug trade network, district police have arrested a Chandigarh-based woman, involved in drug trade with approximately 40 grams of heroin in Shimla, here on Wednesday.

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The accused has been identified as Rekha (40), a resident of Mauli Jagran, Chandigarh.

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SSP Shimla Gaurav Singh said that the arrest came on Tuesday night, when a special cell team of the district police was patrolling near the old bus stand received a tip that a woman drug peddler was on her way to Downdale to sell the contraband.

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“Taking swift action, the police team reached the Kodi Basti area in Downdale, where they stopped the woman for checking. Police arrested the accused and seized the contraband from her, which she had hidden inside a plastic packet, kept inside a secret pocket in her purse,” said the SSP.

He further said that a case under section 21 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 was registered against the accused and further investigation is going on.