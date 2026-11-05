Chandigarh batters falter again, face innings defeat

After flattering at other venues, the Chandigarh batters held a poor show at the home ground in the ongoing Ranji Trophy match. Playing at the Sector-16 Cricket Stadium, Chandigarh lads trail by 288 runs, after facing follow-on against Tamil Nadu. In reply of the visitors’ mammoth 571/7, the host batters were back to the hut at a mere 94 in the first innings. Facing follow-on, the hosts once again failed to showcase their skills, as they were reduced to 189/7, at the draw of the stumps.

Resuming from 49/3, the hosts were packed at 94 early in the session on Wednesday. Sonu Yadav picked 4/18 to remain the best performer for the bowling side, while Saravan Kumar and Sai Kishore picked two each, and Gurjapneet Singh added one to his tally.

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Yadav was right on the target by claiming Arjit Pannu (3), while Kumar accounted Akshit Rana (12). As the downfall started for the hosts, Yadav ensured to continue his attacking run by claiming Bhagmender Lather (1) and Nikhil Sharma (0). Chiragvir Dhindsa, who contributed 14, was run-out by Andre Siddarth. Nishunk Birla (14), who emerged as the other notable scorer, fell prey to Yadav, while Kumar took Jagjit Singh Sandhu (0) to complete the side.

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The Chandigarh batters tried their best, but failed in their effort. Nehal Pajni and Arjun Azad started with a 73-run stand to start the innings on a serious note. However, Kishore brought in his experience to claim Pajni (26 off 70 balls, with five boundaries). Skipper Manan Vohra also took forward the innings in a good manner. The duo raised 49-run stand to take the total to 122, before Azad (60 off 90 balls, with eight boundaries and one six) was claimed by Ajith Ram. Vohra, thereafter, tried to take the innings forward but failed to get ample support. He completed his 59 off 72 balls, with 11 boundaries, before losing his wicket to Kumar. Ram, meanwhile, claimed Pannu (9), Rana (13) and Lather (0), to put extra pressure on the side. Kishore accounted the last wicket of the day by claiming Dhindsa (1) to restrict the hosts at 189/7. Ram accounted 4/32, while Kishore picked 2/41 to take his match tally to four wickets.