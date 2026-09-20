Chandigarh beat Punjab by five wickets in exhibition match

The wheelchair cricket team of Chandigarh defeated Punjab by five wickets in an exhibition cricket match organised by the Wheelchair Cricket Association of the Tricity at DAV College, Sector 10.

The Governor of Punjab and UT Administrator, Gulab Chand Kataria, attended the programme and encouraged the players, along with Amarjeet Mehta, president, Punjab Cricket Association (PCA). The match was played to spread the message of a drug-free society and healthy lifestyle ‘Stronger Without Drugs’ campaign.

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Batting first, Punjab scored 109/5 in 15 overs. Raja top-scored with 31 off 22 balls, while Hardeep Singh Gill contributed 20. In reply, Chandigarh chased down the target in 13.5 overs, scoring 112/5. Rohit Anotra posted 55 off 22 balls, while Ranjit Singh remained unbeaten on 29. Rupesh K Singh, president, Wheelchair Cricket Association, Chandigarh Tricity, said the match between Chandigarh and Punjab was not merely about winning or losing, but a celebration of the determination, talent and spirit of the players.

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At the concluding ceremony, Kataria awarded trophies to the winners and runners-up. The Chandigarh team received a cash prize of Rs 21,000, while the Punjab team was awarded Rs 11,000.