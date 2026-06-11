Chandigarh begins work on Rs 100 crore health, education projects

In a major push to strengthen healthcare and education infrastructure across the Union territory, the Chandigarh Administration has begun work on three key construction projects worth a combined Rs 100.65 crore, with the lion’s share earmarked for two landmark health facilities.

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The biggest-ticket project — a 50-bedded Critical Care Hospital at Sub-District Hospital, Manimajra — has been sanctioned at an estimated cost of Rs 73.89 crore under Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM). The second project involves construction of an AYUSH Health and Wellness Centre along with an Administrative Block at Sector 28, pegged at Rs 20.88 crore. The third is a Rs 5.88 crore additional block at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 27-C.

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CRITICAL CARE HOSPITAL, MANIMAJRA

The Manimajra hospital — to come up on a 2.88-acre site at the existing SDH — will be a basement-plus-ground-plus-three-storey structure with a plinth area of 14,218 sq metres. Of the Rs 73.89 crore total cost, Rs 16.63 crore has been sanctioned under PM-ABHIM, with the balance Rs 57.26 crore to be funded by the UT Health Department.

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The facility has been designed to address critical care gaps in the Manimajra, Mauli Jagran, and IT Park belt — areas currently dependent on tertiary hospitals for emergency and intensive care. The project envisages 25 ICU/HDU beds, a 26-bedded isolation ward, two modular operation theatres, advanced triage with Red, Yellow, and Green zones, CT scan, MRI and X-ray facilities, a dialysis unit, maternity and newborn care unit, blood bank, and a 75-car basement parking.

Civil building works account for Rs 45.08 crore of the project cost. Other major heads include internal and external electrical services (Rs 7.03 crore), water supply and public health services (Rs 6.02 crore), HVAC and basement ventilation (Rs 3.20 crore), modular OTs with SMS technology (Rs 2.10 crore), medical gas and liquid oxygen systems (Rs 2.10 crore), fire-fighting systems (Rs 1.67 crore), and four bed-lifts plus one passenger lift (Rs 1.36 crore).

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The project is to be completed within 24 months of commencement.

AYUSH WELLNESS CENTRE, SECTOR 28

The AYUSH Health and Wellness Centre, to be built on a 0.88-acre site in Sector 28, will be a four-storey structure (ground-plus-three floors) with a plinth area of 4,612 sq metres. It will house Ayurvedic, Homoeopathic, and Unani OPDs, along with dedicated yoga and Panchakarma therapy facilities, pharmacy units, a 40-seat conference hall, a yoga hall, library, and a separate administrative block.

The project has been designed as a Three-Star GRIHA-rated green building, incorporating a solar power plant, rainwater harvesting system, and barrier-free architecture. Civil building works are estimated at Rs 14.64 crore. The centre will serve residents of Sectors 26, 28, 29, and 30, as well as Bapu Dham Colony and adjoining areas. The completion timeline is 18 months.

SCHOOL ADDITIONAL BLOCK, SECTOR 27-C

The third project provides for a G-plus-one (two-storey) additional block at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 27-C, at a cost of Rs 5.88 crore. The block will add 10 classrooms with a combined student capacity of 400, addressing the space crunch caused by increasing enrolment at the school.

The building will incorporate solar power, rainwater harvesting, fire safety systems, and a barrier-free ramp. Civil works account for Rs 4.05 crore of the total estimate, with electrical services at Rs 50 lakh and public health services at Rs 20 lakh. The project is to be completed within 12 months.

According the approvals, Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria said the three projects reflected the Administration’s commitment to building a healthier and better-educated Chandigarh. “The critical care hospital at Manimajra will bring life-saving infrastructure directly to the doorstep of one of the most underserved belts of the city. Combined with the AYUSH wellness centre and the expansion of school facilities at Sector 27-C, these projects mark a decisive step towards equitable development of Chandigarh,” the Governor told The Tribune.

All three projects will follow standard codal formalities — technical sanction within 30 days, tendering within 60 days, followed by award of work and construction. Cost estimates have been worked out on the basis of CPWD Plinth Area Rates 2025.